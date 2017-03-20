After securing non-relegation, Magdeburg have set their gaze to higher grounds. This is not at all surprising even for the cautious voices Read more →
Red Star FC – RC Lens
It is Friday evening which means the French Ligue 2 will commence the proceedings of the football weekend. After a baby break of mine, another match report from the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris’ plush 16 arrondissement where Red Star met RC Lens. Read more →
Derby Without Fans
It goes without saying that football is nothing without fans. The derbies more often than not are the highlight of the season for many clubs and their supporters. This Sunday sees a new edition of the biggest derby in French football: Paris – Marseille. This time though, this will be a special derby. There won’t be any Paris supporters at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. According to a report in the biggest sports daily L’Equipe, the police cannot guarantee for the security of the PSG supporters. That is a terrible thing to admit by the police direction and paints a worrying picture of the state of France. The author of the post cites the police as stating that due to problems in the suburbs of Marseille and a shortage of staff, no Parisians are allowed to attend the match. Another terrible point to admit and another mark on the image of France, a country which has had its fair share of trouble and grievance over the last years. Above all it is a terrible thing to admit that the security of ordinary football fans can’t be guaranteed. Surely, people from Paris will go, the question is how many and will there be incidents. It is the biggest match in French football and has seen violence in the past; but violence has always been a part of football. Even in the late 19th. century when football was not yet the most popular game, it incited violence among rivaling fans.
Red Star 120
A very short video message to mark the anniversary of one of France’s most popular clubs: Red Star.
On February 21, 1897 four friends and a certain Jules Rimet set up a club that was following humanistic ideals and despite the bourgeoise background of Rimet became hugely popular among the working classes of Paris and the suburbian area.
The Life of a Professional Footballer
A former professional footballer speaks about his anxieties in an insecure working environment, shattering some stereotypes of professional football.The most popular image of professional football is one of fun and the idea of having turned a hobby into a profession that provides an income. While this may be true for the top players and the top leagues, lower down the football pyramide the image is bleak and best described as precarious. Read more →
The Rise of the Red Dragon
A comment on the debate about players transferring to China. Read more →
Winter Wonderland
After a sluggish start to the season after which many feared a fight for survival in this division, Magdeburg know only one direction: Up. Read more →
Red Star – US Orl
Red Star hosted US Orl
Insane Stadium Posse
Of late Magdeburg were the target of Schadenfreude. The matter though, is serious and speaks of gross neglect. Read more →
We need to talk about Leipzig
RB Leipzig are top of the league and some people are not happy. Read more →